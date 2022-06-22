Where one party deceived the other about its identity in order to obtain a license to software, and then copied software features for its own product, it could not invoke arbitration clause in license agreement after it was sued.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.CCC Intelligent Solutions and Tractable Inc. provide customers, including insurance companies, with estimates of the cost to repair damaged cars and trucks. Both arrive at their …