Where contract was modified to be of indefinite duration, Illinois law dictated it was terminable at will absent specific language outlining the circumstances or events that would allow termination.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Gary Feinerman, Northern District of Illinois.Service By Air, Inc. a shipping and logistics company, entered into a service and agency agreement with Beach Forwarders, Inc. in 2010. The agreement had a three-year term, a continuous one-year renewal option and a …