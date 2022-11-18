Where a lease agreement holds the lessor responsible for any ad valorem tax, this does not include the Chicago Personal Property Lease Transaction Tax as it does not rely on an appraisal of the value of the property being leased.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna H. Demacopoulos.Paccar Leasing Company is a business that leases specialty vehicles and equipment. In 2008, they entered into an agreement to lease vehicles and equipment to River North Sales & Services LLC …