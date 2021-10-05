Where a party seeks recovery for a contingent fee for lobbying services, any such recovery, even quantum meruit recovery, is prohibited by the Lobbyist Registration Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock.Option Care Enterprises Inc. (Option Care) is a Delaware corporation whose principal place of business is Illinois. In June 2015, Option Care hired James Kane, doing business as Kane & Co., to “evaluate and negotiate tax credits and other federal …