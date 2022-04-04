Where district court did not err in reading three documents together as a single contract when all documents had been entered into on the same day as part of the same transaction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.As part of an asset-purchase agreement entered into in April 2017, IS Investments (ISI) promised to pay Indigo Old Corp. $2 million plus interest on a defined schedule. Thomas Guido guaranteed the debt. ISI and CIBC Bank also …