Where the jury finds a valid lease contract exists and all evidence indicates that defendant ceased paying rent but continued to occupy the property, a finding in favor of defendant is against the manifest weight of the evidence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Eileen M. O’Connor.Ernest Casper was the tenant of a commercial property in Chicago owned by Ladd Kulhanek, with Claudia Kulhanek as co-manager of the property. On Aug. 28, 2020, the Kulhaneks filed suit …