Where commissions earned on transactions that occurred at end of lease were not deemed earned at lease origination, because contract specified that transaction had to close and by fully funded for commission to be paid.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.Michael Ross was a sales representative for First Financial Corporate Services from 2010 until 2018. Ross marketed and leased equipment offered by the company. Each year he entered into a …