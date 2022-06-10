Where a plaintiff asserts that an arbitration agreement they entered into is unconscionable, they need only demonstrate procedural or substantive unconscionability, not both.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret Ann Brennan.Mary Bain, a disabled senior citizen, entered into a sales contract with Airoom LLC, a home remodeling company, to remodel several rooms in her home for a total of $210,300. Bain claimed that after a year Airoom had failed to complete …