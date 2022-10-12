Where an arbitration agreement requires a party to waive statutory attorney fees without adequate consideration, the clause is unconscionable and the arbitration agreement may be found unenforceable.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan.Margaret Hostetler resided at Alden-Poplar Creek, operated by Alden-Poplar Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center Inc. and Alden Management Services Inc. (collectively, Alden). While there, she developed an …