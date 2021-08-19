Where plaintiff failed to allow manufacturer opportunity to inspect defective RV and attempt repairs, plaintiff did not substantially comply with terms of warranty and could not pursue breach of warranty claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.Joseph Kuberski and his wife planned to spend their retirement traveling across the country in an RV. In March 2013, Kuberski purchased a new 2013 Fleetwood Storm 32V for nearly $160,000. The RV’s …