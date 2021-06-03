Where a party attempts to contract with a municipal corporation but fails to get the agreement of the official or body authorized to bind the municipal corporation in contract, the contract is void, not merely voidable, and the municipal corporation cannot be held liable.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret A. Brennan.Direct Energy Business LLC (Direct Energy) began providing gas and power to the city of Harvey (City) in 2016. Prior to that, the City …