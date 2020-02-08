Where a promissory note incorporates by reference terms from an associated mortgage, the mortgage being extinguished in foreclosure does not remove the incorporated terms of the mortgage from the promissory note.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Brigid Mary McGrath.Robert Cruz and Juan Calderon purchased a condominium in 2004, financed by a promissory note for $69,800 executed on Oct. 22, 2004, in favor of the Olympus Mortgage Co.Associates Asset Management LLC is the …