Where undisputed facts did not show that indemnification demand was made too long after party became aware of claim, district court erred in granting summary judgment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois. The Damian Services Corporation provides various administrative and payroll services to independent temporary staffing companies. The baseline level of service that Damian provides is short-term payroll funding to pay the temp agencies …