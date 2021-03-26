Where insured timely invoked coverage under policy for claim arising out of litigation strategy, district court did not err in finding breach of contract by the insurer for denial of claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana. In October 2002, Dr. Benny Phillips performed a laparoscopic hysterectomy on 36-year-old Vicki Bramlett. Bramlett died from complications a few days later. In 2003, Bramlett’s husband and children brought a wrongful death suit …