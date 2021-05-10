Where an agreement sets out a party’s residence, but does not establish a fixed term of residence, a specific location, or a rate, and details personal and medical services and benefits, the trial court is correct in finding that it does not constitute a lease and is not bound by the Security Deposit Return Act or Security Deposit Interest Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen.Chestnut Square at the Glen Association (Chestnut Square) is a not for profit …