Where subcontractor failed to return contract and parties never came to meeting of minds, claims for breach of contract and promissory estoppel failed.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

In summer 2017, Annex Construction, LLC issued a request for bids from subcontractors for a project to construct housing units near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Skyrise Construction Group answered that call for bids by submitting a proposal in July 2017 to supply the rough framing carpentry labor for the project at a price of $899,662. Skyrise submitted a second bid that same day for $970,000, revised to include a charge for “stick building.” Annex rejected the bids, and Skyrise followed up with a bid for $950,000.

That same day, Annex responded with an emailed “Letter of Intent” to Skyrise’s project manager. The letter stated that Annex would work on getting Skyrise contract documents in the near future. On the basis of that letter, Skyrise blocked out the project on its calendar and declined to pursue or accept other work during the period that it expected the project to proceed. Annex emailed the proposed contract to Skyrise on August 2. Skyrise believed the work was due to start in October, but it delayed signing and returning the proposed contract. Skyrise personnel attended meetings on the site of the project, but Skyrise still failed to sign the proposed contract as work began.

At the end of October, Skyrise submitted a vastly expanded proposal seeking a contract for framing, siding, windows and drywall, totaling $3,864,643. Annex rejected this proposal. Skyrise then sued Annex seeking damages for breach of contract, promissory estoppel, negligent misrepresentation, violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and violation of the Wisconsin Deceptive Trade Practices Act. On cross-motions for summary judgment, the district court granted Annex’s motion and denied Skyrise’s motion. Skyrise then appealed.

The appellate panel began by finding that no valid contract existed between Annex and Skyrise. The panel stated it was clear from the evidence that the parties viewed the acceptance of the July 19 bid as a preliminary document and not as the formation of a contract. The panel noted that Skyrise had never signed the contract Annex submitted to it, and instead returned an edited version that included alterations to material terms of the agreement. The panel stated that as the proposed contract provided that it represented the entire agreement and superseded all prior negotiations, Skyrise’s argument that Annex had orally accepted the modifications it made to the contract must fail.

Skyrise then argued that even if no contract existed, it was entitled to damages under the doctrine of promissory estoppel. The panel rejected this argument as well. The panel stated that, in Wisconsin, the letter of intent sent by Annex along with its statements that it looked forward to working together operated as nothing more than an unenforceable agreement to agree. The panel noted that Annex had indicated that Skyrise would only be selected if the parties could come to terms, and that Skyrise had pointed to nothing more than protracted negotiations that never led to a firm promise that Skyrise could reasonably expect to be carried out. The panel found that Skyrise knew or should have known that negotiations could fall apart before the parties entered into a binding agreement, and that Skyrise could not recover damages under the doctrine of promissory estoppel under such circumstances. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Skyrise Construction Group, LLC v. Annex Construction, LLC

No. 19-1461

Writing for the court: Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner

Concurring: Judges Kenneth F. Ripple and Michael B. Brennan

Released: April 21, 2020