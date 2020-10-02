A woman convicted of killing a married couple may not invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying in lawsuits brought by two men who spent nearly 20 years in prison for the same slayings, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani granted a motion filed by Arturo DeLeon-Reyes and Gabriel Solache to compel Adriana Mejia to testify.DeLeon-Reyes and Solache are pursuing separate suits accusing Chicago police officers and Cook County prosecutors of using coerced confessions …