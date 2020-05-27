With permission from the high court to creep back toward normalcy starting, Cook County’s chief circuit judge announced Wednesday that his court likely needs an additional month before reopening.

“On Thursday, Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans will enter an order that essentially extends his current order to July 6 or until further order of court, meaning the date could be earlier than July 6,” according to a written statement from court spokesperson Pat Milhizer. “On June 1, emergency matters will continue to be heard in civil and criminal cases.”

Under a Supreme Court order issued May 20, chief judges in each of the judicial circuits have authority to implement plans for each of the counties they serve based on a set of specific factors.

Cook County’s expansive court system has been under emergency restrictions since March 17, when community spread of COVID-19 started to rise in the area. After the first two weeks, however, Evans extended the shutdown until May 18. And on May 1, he entered an order extending the closures through June 1.

The current directives state that with some exceptions, all matters “are rescheduled and continued for a period of 30 days from the currently scheduled court date or a date not more than 30 days after May 31, 2020, whichever is later,” unless that day falls on a weekend.

Presiding judges in each of the circuit court’s districts and divisions have determined which emergency matters can proceed since the start of the pandemic.

Since the modified court operations began in March, judges have heard at least 111,000 criminal matters in person or over videoconferencing services like Zoom, Evans’ announcement said, noting the number remotely held civil hearings is still being compiled.

And in a first for the system, proceedings from certain courtrooms at the Leighton Criminal Court Building and the Bridgeview and Markham courthouses have been livestreamed on the court’s YouTube channel.

The court plans to buy additional Zoom licenses to expand its videoconferencing and livestreaming capabilities, Milhzier’s announcement said. Currently, the court has 50 Zoom licenses — and it aims to secure 350 more.

The May 20 high court order relaxes statewide limits on in-person hearings “in accordance with a chief judge’s local plan.”

Milhizer said Evans considered entering an order to resume more court proceedings on June 15, but opted for the July 6 relaunch “to allow enough time for all justice system stakeholders to ensure that more proceedings will be conducted in a way that protects everybody.”

The new plans will include rules regarding “face coverings, physical distancing, room capacity limits and flexibility for those who cannot attend court due to illness or exposure to illness,” the announcement said.