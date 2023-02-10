The names of 44 finalists seeking to fill the seats of 22 associate judge vacancies were announced Friday by Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans and the court’s nominating committee. The positions will be filled by votes cast by circuit judges. The slate includes 21 men and 23 women. Cook County circuit judges will vote in the coming weeks.Here is the full list: Mohammad Abedelal Ahmad Jennifer Eun Bae Hilda Bahena Jerome Celis Barrido Sunil Shashikant Bhave Joell Claire Bisceglia Jennifer Patricia …