Ten vacancies for the office of associate judge of the Cook County Circuit Court have been posted, the Office of Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans announced Tuesday.The associate judge positions are due to retirements, resignations and the addition of two associate judgeships as a result of the 2020 Census.Unlike circuit judges, who are elected by the public, associate judges are appointed by the circuit judges in a selection process conducted by the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.A nominating committee made up of …