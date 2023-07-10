The Circuit Court of Cook County will no longer be livestreaming court proceedings, a practice adopted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure goes into effect July 17.The Office of the Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans announced the rollback of the provision Friday.Streaming of audio and video of certain court proceedings on the court’s YouTube channel were used “to ensure public access to and confidence in the court system, while ensuring the health and safety of court personnel, litigants, and the …