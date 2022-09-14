The Illinois Supreme Court announced Wednesday that Cook County Circuit Court Judge Sanjay T. Tailor has been assigned to the 1st District Appellate Court.He will become the first Indian American on the Illinois Appellate Court.Tailor was assigned to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Daniel J. Pierce, effective Sept. 30.Tailor’s appointment is effective Oct. 3 until further order of the court.“I would like to thank the Justices of the Illinois Supreme Court for the confidence that they have …