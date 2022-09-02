The case underlying a ruling that Illinois’ prejudgment interest act was unconstitutional has been reassigned after the retirement of Cook County Circuit Court Judge Marcia Maras. Maras, of the Law Division, retired July 15 after 23 years as a judge.Maras ruled prejudgment interest unconstitutional in the medical negligence case Hyland, etc. v. Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp., et al., No. 17 L 3541. Her May ruling on the highly watched issue is expected to be appealed.The Hyland case has been assigned to Judge Robert E …