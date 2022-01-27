Cook County Circuit Court Judge Moshe Jacobius, presiding judge of the Chancery Division, is retiring from the bench after 31 years. Jacobius’ last day is Sunday. The Office of Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans has not yet announced a successor.“I wish Judge Jacobius well in his retirement,” Evans said in a news release. “We will miss his keen intelligence, competence, kindness, steadiness, and always thoughtful approach to justice, and we applaud him for his many years of service to the citizens of Illinois.” Jacobius said …