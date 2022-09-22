Cook County Circuit Court Judge Carl B. Boyd of the 6th Municipal District in Markham has been placed on restricted duties after he was arrested on a domestic battery charge Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Judge announced.The Chicago Police Department filed a criminal complaint against Boyd alleging that on Tuesday he committed domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.The Executive Committee of the Circuit Court of Cook County convened Wednesday by order of Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans to address the incident, according …