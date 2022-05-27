In a highly anticipated ruling in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Judge Marcia Maras ruled Friday that the prejudgment interest law signed in 2021 is unconstitutional.It allows plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits to collect interest against defendants from the time the lawsuit is filed, rather than from the time judgment is entered, effective July 1, 2021. The law provides recovery of 6% prejudgment interest in addition to the 9% post-judgment interest already permitted.The issue of …