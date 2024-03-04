The names of six candidates to fill associate judge positions in Cook County Circuit Court were announced Friday, and judges will select three of them in the coming weeks.Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans and the court’s nominating committee announced the finalists: David Charles Adams, Kenya Alicia Jenkins-Wright, Gina Angela Piemonte, Antara Nath Rivera, Federico Martin Rodriguez and Torrick Alan Ward.The Circuit Court of Cook County is currently operating with a shortage of judges, the Office of the Chief Judge said …