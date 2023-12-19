A Cook County jury awarded $19.2 million to the family of a Chicago woman who died due to allegedly insufficient post-operative care following gastric bypass surgery.Charles Hicks sued surgeon Ryan Headley in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging wrongful death and survival action related to the death of his daughter Valerie Hicks.The complaint alleged that after undergoing gastric bypass surgery performed by Headley at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in February 2018, Valerie experienced pain and complained of being hot and …