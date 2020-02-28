The Cook County Bar Association honored Cook County Circuit Judge Arnette R. Hubbard with its second annual Living Legends Award at a luncheon Wednesday.A judge since 1997, Hubbard serves in the court’s Law Division. The black lawyers’ organization honored Hubbard for her more than 50 years practicing law, breaking barriers along the way.Hubbard became the association’s first female president in 1978. In 1981, she was elected as the first female president of the National Bar Association, a national bar …