A new court-based program aims to help Cook County residents repay their rent and avoid eviction.The rental assistance program launches Friday as the statewide eviction moratorium put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire Sunday. Researchers at Loyola University Chicago estimated that as many as 30,000 new eviction cases could be filed in Chicago after the moratorium expires.The program, funded with federal money from the $21 billion American Rescue Plan that Congress passed …