Dorothy A. Brown

Lawyers who need to conduct business at the Cook County circuit clerk’s office will have to set up an appointment first.

Circuit Clerk Dorothy A. Brown’s office announced that in-person services must now be scheduled in advance due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

A release from the office this morning said the move will “greatly reduce in-person contact."

“Notification is posted at all [c]lerk’s [o]ffice locations stating that in-person service will only be available by appointment. Court users are being provided the phone numbers and email addresses to use to make their appointments for specific areas and/or pay by phone for services, and attorneys are asked to email motions for bond review. All of these actions will allow the Clerk’s Office to continue to provide access to justice while significantly limiting in-person contact,” Brown said in a statement this morning.

A notice on the clerk’s website has more information about remote services, as well as contact information for setting up meetings in each division and department.

An office spokeswoman said earlier Monday that the office moved to appointment-only due to multiple COVID-19 issues.

“It was a combination of everything that’s going on,” Jalyne R. Strong-Shaw said. The office has had at least 14 workers test positive for the coronavirus, and Strong-Shaw said the move is for the benefit of the clerk’s employees as well as the public.

She also cited Chief Circuit Judge Timothy C. Evans’ announcement last week that extended the postponement of most court business until May 18.

“We had the stay-at-home order from the governor and the mayor, but as the chief judge was still hearing emergency cases, we knew we still had to provide access to justice,” Strong-Shaw added. “So this was Clerk Brown’s way of protecting our employees, the public, and still providing access to justice during this pandemic.”

Under the updated circuit court order issued March 31 and the one from a few weeks prior, the court is still hearing matters deemed emergencies.

Strong-Shaw said the process of moving to appointment-only interactions took place between Thursday and Friday. She said the office was going to issue its statement April 1, but it was delayed by the effort to put up physical notifications and otherwise prepare the office for appointment-only interaction.