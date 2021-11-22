Attorneys shouldn’t fear mandatory arbitration in the Law Division of the Cook County Circuit Court, a judge said Thursday.The program, adopted in the spring, applies to hundreds of personal injury cases in the Circuit Court of Cook County, but only in certain categories. The aim is to cut costs and delays.Cook Circuit Supervising Judge Kathy M. Flanagan discussed the program as part of the 12th annual Symposium with the Judges hosted by Law Bulletin Media, owner of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.She said in an interview …