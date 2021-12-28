The Circuit Court of Cook County will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its 2,600 employees amid a nationwide surge in cases, the office of the chief judge announced Tuesday evening.Employees must begin their course of vaccination within 21 days, with limited exceptions. Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said he expects to distribute the full policy by the end of this week to all employees and judges, as well as to the unions representing the office’s employees.“Public health experts have determined that …