The Cook County Circuit Court is officially terminating its COVID-19 emergency measures, ordering judges and employees of the Office of the Chief Judge to return to work in person and making masks optional.Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans signed General Administrative Order No. 2023-05, citing the original May 11 termination date of the national and state health emergencies, which have since been declared at an early end.Evans’ order requires all judges and employees of the court, including its administrative departments, to …