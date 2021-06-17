SPRINGFIELD — The day that marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when some of the last enslaved Americans learned that they had been freed is now an official state holiday in Illinois.At a bill signing ceremony in front of a signed copy of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 3922 into law, designating June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Illinois.“With this new law, no longer can a child grow up in Illinois without learning about Juneteenth in school …