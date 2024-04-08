Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough, 73, died Sunday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.Yarbrough was in the midst of serving her second term.She is being remembered as a “trailblazer” as she was the first woman and first Black person to hold her position when she was first elected in 2018.“Karen Yarbrough was dedicated to serving the people of this county and committed to fairness in the critical role of counting votes in our elections,” Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans …