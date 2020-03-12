The Cook County Circuit Court continues to adjust procedures and monitor the COVID-19 virus outbreak, according to a court announcement issued Wednesday night.

Citizens summoned for jury service in Cook County that have been experiencing any acute respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, headaches or flu-like symptoms are asked not to report for service.

The court instructs those individuals to contact the jury office to reschedule service for a later date — typically about three months later.

Also according to the news release:

“Hand-sanitizing dispensers have been installed at courthouses, and cleaning crews are conducting regular cleanings with an emphasis on first-touch areas such as doors knobs and areas inside elevators and restrooms.

“All employees have been encouraged to get a flu shot; wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; stay home when sick; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

“In addition, courthouse tours scheduled in March at the Daley Center (six tours) and the Leighton Criminal Court Building (six tours) have been postponed.

“Two seminars for senior citizens scheduled to occur in the Daley Center in March — one regarding Medicare fraud and one regarding veterans benefits — have been postponed.”