The Cook County Democratic Party is endorsing sitting Justice Joy V. Cunningham in the hotly contested race for the 1st District Illinois Supreme Court seat.The party released its recommendations for the 2024 primary election Tuesday after two days of candidate slating in Chicago.Cunningham, who was appointed in 2022 when Anne M. Burke retired, won party backing over 1st District Appellate Court Justice Jesse G. Reyes, whose campaign is founded on a push for Latinx representation on the high court.Cunningham thanked the …