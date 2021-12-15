The Cook County Democratic Party decided Tuesday which candidates to endorse in the June 2022 primary elections, including its slate of judicial candidates to fill 10 open seats.The Cook County Democratic Party endorses in all offices that run countywide, which includes statewide and countywide constitutional offices, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and countywide judicial offices.The slate was approved by the party’s full central committee on Tuesday and included an endorsement for incumbent Kwame Raoul as …