Cook County Jail guards did not violate an inmate’s right to due process when they allegedly seized about 30 books from his cell and destroyed them, a federal appeals court held. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit accusing correctional officers of failing to give Gregory Koger adequate notice or to provide him with other procedural safeguards before taking his books.A panel of the court acknowledged Koger had a property interest in his books. And it rejected the argument that all but three …