Cook County paid $300,000 to a former employee who alleges he was subjected to harassment and denied work opportunities when his supervisor at the county jail disclosed his transgender status.The settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Logan M. Grimes resolves claims that his supervisor invaded his medical privacy in violation of his right to substantive due process and the county discriminated against him by subjecting him to a hostile work environment.Grimes maintains he was mocked and harassed by his co-workers, denied …