A federal judge declined to conditionally certify class in a lawsuit alleging correctional officers at Cook County Jail are entitled to overtime pay for spending time off the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic decontaminating their equipment and sanitizing themselves and their surroundings.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois held seven plaintiffs failed to adequately allege they and members of their proposed class meet the requirements to pursue a …