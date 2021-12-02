Cook County Circuit Court Associate Judge Mohammed M. Ghouse has been placed on restricted duty after a drunk driving charge.The Hinsdale Police Department arrested Grouse Nov. 23 and filed a criminal complaint in DuPage County alleging he was driving under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast for conditions or failed to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to a statement released by Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans.Evans issued an order on Wednesday assigning Ghouse to restricted duties in the …