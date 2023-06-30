Cook County Circuit Judge William H. Hooks of the Criminal Division has been placed on restricted duty over allegations that he made racist comments and then tried to contact those who witnessed the incident.According to a special order issued by Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans Thursday, the behavior was brought to the attention of the court for alleged violation of the Illinois Code of Judicial Conduct.On or about Jan. 17, Hooks is alleged to have made comments, while in chambers, to a defendant’s counsel.In that incident …