A Cook County jury awarded $1.36 million to the daughter of a woman who experienced severe uncontrolled bleeding at age 98 after she was allegedly prescribed medication that was three times her typical dosage.The jury returned the verdict March 10 after a nearly two-week trial before Circuit Court of Cook County Judge Maura Slattery-Boyle.The award included amounts for medical expenses, loss of normal life, pain and suffering and mental suffering.The verdict is the highest reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter for non …