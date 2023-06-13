A Cook County jury awarded $1.3 million to a man who lost motor function in his right foot after a surgical procedure at the University of Chicago hospital. Peter Gottstein, then 57, underwent an elective aneurysm bypass surgery on his leg on April 18, 2019, under the care of Trissa A. Babrowski and other employees of the University of Chicago Medical Center. According to his complaint, Gottstein started to show evidence of ischemia, or reduced blood flow, to his foot after the surgery.His attorneys said it took several …