A Cook County jury returned a $10.2 million verdict Friday for a Lakemoor man who had his right leg amputated while undergoing treatment for injuries from a car accident.Robert and Renee Madsen sued Northwest Community Hospital and Northwest Community Health Services, Inc. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging medical negligence and loss of consortium.The second amended complaint alleged that Robert, then 43, was transported to Northwest Community Hospital in 2017 following a car accident, where he underwent numerous …