A Cook County jury awarded $10.5 million to the family of a man who became disabled and later died as a result of alleged medical negligence at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.In March 2018, Varghese (Roy) Mathai, then 39, was admitted to Alexian Brothers after a cerebellar stroke. He was placed under the care of neurosurgeons Szymon Rosenblatt and Bryan Bertoglio.According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, Mathai’s prognosis was “excellent,” except for the potential to develop …