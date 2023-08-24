A Cook County jury awarded $10.5 million to the family of a man who was killed by a car fleeing police in a high-speed chase in Chicago.On April 13, 2018, Tuong Lam, 61, was driving on Devon Avenue near the intersection at Kedzie Avenue in Lincolnwood.At the same time, three Chicago police officers were pursing a different vehicle in the area for a traffic violation.According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, the officers did not contact their supervisors on the radio about the chase, which is part of Chicago Police Department …