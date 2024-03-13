A Cook County jury awarded $14 million to the family of a 4-year-old boy who died from brain injuries he allegedly sustained at birth due to a delayed Cesarean section.Omotola Oyedapo was 33-weeks pregnant when she was transported by ambulance to UChicago Medicine on July 9, 2016 with complaints of severe abdominal pain.According to court documents, the paramedics called the hospital before arrival to report a likely obstetric emergency.Oyedapo was admitted to the emergency room upon arrival, but an obstetrician was not …